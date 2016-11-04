Boise Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested i...

Boise Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested in Mountain Home

Nov 4, 2016 Read more: Boise Weekly

A Mountain Home man is in custody, charged with robbing a Boise bank in early October. Boise police said they received numerous tips from the public and, working with other law enforcement agencies, were able to identify the suspect.

