New report accuses Walmart of violating laws in punishing absences
A new report says that Walmart unfairly punishes its employees for reasonable absences in potential violation of federal and local laws. According to the report, the absences are often " ... due to caring for sick or disabled family members and for needing to take time off for their own illnesses or disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pastor ty cotter (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Now_What-
|10
|looking for lady name petra (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Now_What-
|4
|Daphne Vann
|Tue
|Now_What-
|10
|Dalton Carlsen (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|34
|Warren
|Tue
|Now_What-
|4
|Do You love me and want me? (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|6
|brock peters
|Tue
|Now_What-
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC