New report accuses Walmart of violati...

New report accuses Walmart of violating laws in punishing absences

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A new report says that Walmart unfairly punishes its employees for reasonable absences in potential violation of federal and local laws. According to the report, the absences are often " ... due to caring for sick or disabled family members and for needing to take time off for their own illnesses or disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain Home Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pastor ty cotter (Jun '15) 14 hr Now_What- 10
looking for lady name petra (Jan '16) Wed Now_What- 4
Daphne Vann Tue Now_What- 10
Dalton Carlsen (Nov '15) Tue Now_What- 34
Warren Tue Now_What- 4
Do You love me and want me? (Oct '09) Tue Now_What- 6
brock peters Tue Now_What- 3
See all Mountain Home Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain Home Forum Now

Mountain Home Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain Home Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Mountain Home, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC