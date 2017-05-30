Expansion of jail sought by Baxter Co...

Expansion of jail sought by Baxter County sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A sheriff who once cut out steel beds from his jail to curb overcrowding and rising expenses is asking the county to consider expanding the jail. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery and members of the Quorum Court will host a public meeting this morning at the courthouse in Mountain Home to unveil a proposal to build a section onto the jail that would house at least 50 beds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain Home Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pastor ty cotter (Jun '15) 6 hr Now_What- 10
looking for lady name petra (Jan '16) Wed Now_What- 4
Daphne Vann Tue Now_What- 10
Dalton Carlsen (Nov '15) Tue Now_What- 34
Warren Tue Now_What- 4
Do You love me and want me? (Oct '09) Tue Now_What- 6
brock peters Tue Now_What- 3
See all Mountain Home Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain Home Forum Now

Mountain Home Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain Home Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mountain Home, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC