AR men involved in fatal MO crash
TANEY COUNTY, MO - Three Arkansas men were involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash Sunday. It happened south of Hollister, MO on U.S. Highway 65 around 6:10 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald L. Tomlinson, 61, of Harrison, AR was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado north when it crossed the median and struck a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Colton Piland, 19, of Mountain Home, AR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cops (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|frank
|15
|Relocating to Mountain home
|15 hr
|John Longrod
|8
|Carpenters/Handyman
|Sat
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|2
|Palmertree
|Fri
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|6
|looking for lady name petra (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Now_What-
|4
|Dalton Carlsen (Nov '15)
|May 30
|Now_What-
|34
|Warren
|May 30
|Now_What-
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC