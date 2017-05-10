Law enforcement warns of scams taking...

Law enforcement warns of scams taking different forms

2 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR - An area law enforcement agency is asking people to be extremely careful if someone is asking you to send money to them. According to a post on the Baxter County Sheriff's Office website, a possible scammer uses several different methods to get money from people.

Mountain Home, AR

