Extradition sought for arson suspect
A Baxter County man police accused of setting fire to two of his residences Monday morning surrendered to Missouri authorities later in the day, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery. Mark Mucha, 42, who has homes in Lakeview and Buffalo City, surrendered to the Ozark County sheriff's office in Gainesville, Mo., Montgomery said.
