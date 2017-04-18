Legislator accepts picketing-bill veto

Sen. Trent Garner said he won't ask the Legislature to override Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the El Dorado Republican's legislation that would create the misdemeanor offense of unlawful mass picketing. Meanwhile, Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, said he's still considering whether to ask the Republican-dominated Legislature to override Hutchinson's veto of his measure that would bar the enforcement division of Alcoholic Beverage Control from enforcing laws related to gaming or gambling devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.