Legislator accepts picketing-bill veto

Legislator accepts picketing-bill veto

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Sen. Trent Garner said he won't ask the Legislature to override Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the El Dorado Republican's legislation that would create the misdemeanor offense of unlawful mass picketing. Meanwhile, Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, said he's still considering whether to ask the Republican-dominated Legislature to override Hutchinson's veto of his measure that would bar the enforcement division of Alcoholic Beverage Control from enforcing laws related to gaming or gambling devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain Home Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
norfork secretary quits! (May '10) 12 hr MyRodIzLONGandIiz... 21
Gastons (May '15) Apr 14 Longrod JOHN Longrod 19
Getting laid. Apr 11 MyRosIzLongandIam... 7
New Sonic Apr 10 Longrod JOHN Long... 3
Baby Anatra- 1976 (Feb '14) Apr 9 Longrod JOHN Long... 6
Two Rivers Market (Jul '15) Apr 9 Longrod JOHN Long... 3
Tonya tilley (Aug '16) Apr 9 Longrod JOHN Long... 5
See all Mountain Home Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain Home Forum Now

Mountain Home Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain Home Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Mountain Home, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC