Legislator accepts picketing-bill veto
Sen. Trent Garner said he won't ask the Legislature to override Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the El Dorado Republican's legislation that would create the misdemeanor offense of unlawful mass picketing. Meanwhile, Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, said he's still considering whether to ask the Republican-dominated Legislature to override Hutchinson's veto of his measure that would bar the enforcement division of Alcoholic Beverage Control from enforcing laws related to gaming or gambling devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|norfork secretary quits! (May '10)
|12 hr
|MyRodIzLONGandIiz...
|21
|Gastons (May '15)
|Apr 14
|Longrod JOHN Longrod
|19
|Getting laid.
|Apr 11
|MyRosIzLongandIam...
|7
|New Sonic
|Apr 10
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|3
|Baby Anatra- 1976 (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|6
|Two Rivers Market (Jul '15)
|Apr 9
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|3
|Tonya tilley (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC