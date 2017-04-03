Golden Suns lead after Invite's day 1

Golden Suns lead after Invite's day 1

Three players finished in the top four as the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns golf team holds a 13 stroke lead after completing the first round of the Southern Bancorp Invitational hosted by Henderson State at the Big Creek Golf Club in Mountain Home, Ark. on Monday.

