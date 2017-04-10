Baxter County inmate charged in escape
A Baxter County jail inmate who left a work detail in Mountain Home last week and was rearrested hours later now faces a charge of escape, authorities said Thursday. Jimmy Leon Bohannon, 49, was working at the Mountain Home Food Basket at 1341 Eastside Center Court before he disappeared around 1 p.m. April 7. Bohannon left the building to take out the trash and did not return, a news release said.
