ABC tries to placate operators of gambling machines in Baxter County

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Arkansas Times

PULL TABS: Sale of gambling tickets such as these have been an issue in ABC enforcement in some clubs in Arkansas. The Baxter Bulletin reports on outreach by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to placate operators of gambling machines in nonprofit clubs in Baxter County.

