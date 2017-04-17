ABC tries to placate operators of gambling machines in Baxter County
PULL TABS: Sale of gambling tickets such as these have been an issue in ABC enforcement in some clubs in Arkansas. The Baxter Bulletin reports on outreach by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to placate operators of gambling machines in nonprofit clubs in Baxter County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonya tilley (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|Sick of the people
|6
|Headstart teacher fired
|Fri
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|6
|Ronnie Enloe
|Fri
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|2
|norfork secretary quits! (May '10)
|Apr 19
|MyRodIzLONGandIiz...
|21
|Gastons (May '15)
|Apr 14
|Longrod JOHN Longrod
|19
|Getting laid.
|Apr 11
|MyRosIzLongandIam...
|7
|New Sonic
|Apr 10
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC