Woman pleads guilty in man's shooting death

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman said Lindsey DeBault, of St. James, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and burglary for her role in the August 2016 death of Keith Bridwell in Big Piney. As part of her plea bargain, DeBault agreed to testify against Michael Talley, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, who is charged with first-degree murder and three other charges in Bridwell's death.

