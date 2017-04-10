Mountain Home woman killed in Sunday crash

STONE COUNTY, AR - An Arkansas woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Stone County. Ashley K. Mrsny, 24, of Mountain Home was northbound on Highway 5, north of Optimus, around 1:44 p.m. when her 2008 Toyota ran off the roadway and overturned, according to an Arkansas State Highway Patrol crash summary.

