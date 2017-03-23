Mountain Home police receives new equipment
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR - Benga, the police dog for the Mountain Home Police Department, will be the beneficiary of a piece of equipment recently received by the department. According to a post on the department's Facebook page , PetArmor, a flea and tick fighter, recently donated a bullet-and-stab-protective vest for the dog.
