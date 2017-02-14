Man arrested after threatening to kil...

Man arrested after threatening to kill wife, himself

Feb 14, 2017 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR - A man was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill his wife and himself. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office responded to the 800-block of Blue Wing Road in Mountain Home for a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning.

