Man arrested after threatening to kill wife, himself
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR - A man was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill his wife and himself. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office responded to the 800-block of Blue Wing Road in Mountain Home for a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning.
