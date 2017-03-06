Man arrested after drugs, metal knuckles found
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR - One man was arrested after a sheriff says he was found with drugs during a traffic stop. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery states Kelly Joe Hancock, 38, of Flippin was arrested late Tuesday evening in Mountain Home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Captain D's (Sep '08)
|13 min
|John Longrod
|4
|Chen's Garden (Jun '15)
|14 min
|John Longrod
|91
|Bad places to eat in MH (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|83
|New McDonalds
|Mon
|Now_What-
|8
|Mountain Hole SUUUUUUUX
|Mon
|Now_What-
|3
|Restaurants (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|5
|Any fast cars race? (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC