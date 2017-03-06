Man arrested after drugs, metal knuck...

Man arrested after drugs, metal knuckles found

Wednesday Feb 8

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR - One man was arrested after a sheriff says he was found with drugs during a traffic stop. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery states Kelly Joe Hancock, 38, of Flippin was arrested late Tuesday evening in Mountain Home.

