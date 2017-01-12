Sworn in, 34 Arkansas judges welcome new roles
Kemp had taken his oath of office in Mountain View to become the new leader of the high court shortly after clocks struck midnight to start the new year. But two days later, before presiding over a similar swearing-in ceremony for new Court of Appeals Chief Judge Rita Gruber, Kemp joked that he was still fumbling with the fancier buttons of his judicial attire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Mountain Home Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmere sent to prison for 13-year term (Mar '14)
|11 hr
|John LONGROD
|57
|UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: Man arrested on sexual assaul... (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Longrod John Long...
|26
|taxes
|Nov '16
|localdude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain Home Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC