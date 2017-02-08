Sheriff: Woman arrested after punching, biting, and spitting in deputy's face
BAXTER COUNTY, AR - A Mountain Home woman was arrested early Monday morning after she punched, bit, and spat in the face of a Baxter County deputy. According to the news release, 50-year-old Felisha Ann Jones was arrested and charged with battery in the second degree, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.
