Sheriff: Woman arrested after punching, biting, and spitting in deputy's face

Monday Jan 16

BAXTER COUNTY, AR - A Mountain Home woman was arrested early Monday morning after she punched, bit, and spat in the face of a Baxter County deputy. According to the news release, 50-year-old Felisha Ann Jones was arrested and charged with battery in the second degree, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

