Parolee arrested after car theft

BAXTER COUNTY, AR - Arkansas State Police arrested a parolee on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after he stole a motor vehicle from the 70-block of Bayside Terrace in the rural Mountain Home area. According to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, the victim notified deputies that their 2010 Mazda 6 was stolen from the driveway of their home around 1:15 p.m. After a description of the vehicle was given, an Arkansas state trooper located the vehicle around 1:40 p.m. and arrested 27-year-old Taylor Daniel George of Mountain Home, who was on parole at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.