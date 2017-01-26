Parolee arrested after car theft

Wednesday Jan 4

BAXTER COUNTY, AR - Arkansas State Police arrested a parolee on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after he stole a motor vehicle from the 70-block of Bayside Terrace in the rural Mountain Home area. According to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, the victim notified deputies that their 2010 Mazda 6 was stolen from the driveway of their home around 1:15 p.m. After a description of the vehicle was given, an Arkansas state trooper located the vehicle around 1:40 p.m. and arrested 27-year-old Taylor Daniel George of Mountain Home, who was on parole at the time.

Mountain Home, AR

