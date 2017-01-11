Man tries to stab tree, stabs himself

Man tries to stab tree, stabs himself

Monday Jan 2 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A 24-year-old Mountain Home man is in jail after he allegedly showed up drunk at a rural Mountain Home residence, attempted to stab two people there with a knife, missed, and later stabbed himself while attempting to stab a tree, according to a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery. Dominic Anthony Swingle went to a home in the 100 block of Baxter County Road 989 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

