Man tries to stab tree, stabs himself

A 24-year-old Mountain Home man is in jail after he allegedly showed up drunk at a rural Mountain Home residence, attempted to stab two people there with a knife, missed, and later stabbed himself while attempting to stab a tree, according to a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery. Dominic Anthony Swingle went to a home in the 100 block of Baxter County Road 989 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

