Man flees deputies on motorcycle, then runs before arrest

2 hrs ago

BAXTER COUNTY, AR - A man who tried to drive away, then run away from deputies is spending the beginning of 2017 in jail. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says Jason Chorba of Mountain Home was arrested New Years Day after a suspicious person complaint.

