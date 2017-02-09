Arkansas man accused of buying gun fo...

Arkansas man accused of buying gun for man who then used it to kill 2

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: NWAonline

A 28-year-old Arkansas man is accused of buying a gun for a man who then used it to kill two people a day later, authorities said. Talmade Beigh Pendergrass of Gassville was arrested Thursday morning on a federal charge of making a false statement in acquisition of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain Home Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pool hall (Apr '16) 16 hr Now_What- 5
Lacey Lipe (Dec '15) Wed Jillian J 29
See all Mountain Home Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain Home Forum Now

Mountain Home Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain Home Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Mountain Home, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC