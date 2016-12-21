Probationer jailed after chase, crash

An Arkansan on probation was arrested Tuesday after he led Missouri officers on a vehicle chase and then crashed in Baxter County, authorities said. Mitchell Teconchuk, 21, of Mountain Home was apprehended a little after 5:10 p.m. when he wrecked his Nissan Juke near Arkansas 201 and Baxter County Road 484, a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said.

