Patty plays Mountain Home on Christmas 'Farewell Tour'

Sandi Patty brings her "Christmas Blessing -- Farewell Tour" to north-central Arkansas, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. Tickets are $40, $20 for students, plus fees.

