Daily record set for low temperature ...

Daily record set for low temperature in Little Rock

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock set a daily record cold temperature early Monday morning when it hit 12 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The previous record low in Little Rock for Dec. 19 was 13 degrees, a mark last hit in 1945.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain Home Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blonde at Brenda's (Apr '16) 2 hr Lillian 3
Trayce Tribble (Mar '16) 4 hr Joan 6
Dan Walton 4 hr Susie 9
Hot Blond at Hardees 4 hr Jennifer 2
help (May '16) Tue Now_What- 5
thomas miller ancestor, mountain home, arkansas (May '16) Tue Now_What- 2
Donella Pace in Lockdown (May '16) Tue Jillian J 51
See all Mountain Home Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain Home Forum Now

Mountain Home Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain Home Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Mountain Home, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,324 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,364

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC