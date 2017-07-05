Guardian dogs protect poultry, herd animals
Livestock guardian dogs can be lifesavers, not only for herd animals and poultry but also for farmers and ranchers trying to build a profitable business. Laura Faley owns Hidden Meadow Ranch near Mount Vernon, Washington, about 60 miles north of Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|2
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|23
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC