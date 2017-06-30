All evacuations lifted for fires burn...

All evacuations lifted for fires burning in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Firefighters continue to fight three wildfires in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties Saturday. Evacuation orders for all fires were lifted on Saturday, but crews warn to be safe this weekend with the approaching 4th of July holiday and hot, dry weather expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Mar '17 Plockbeam 2
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16) Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC