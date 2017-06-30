Things to do in Whatcom County for th...

Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of June 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The ArAate Quartet, a groove-oriented acid jazz ensemble, performs funk, contemporary jazz and Brazilian-influenced tunes at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Spiritual Center, 1095 Telegraph Road, hosted by Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center. The WJMAC Combo Class students, who will be moving on to bigger and better things to study music in college next fall, will perform tonight's opening set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Mar '17 Plockbeam 2
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16) Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC