Stuck on I-5 southbound near Mount Ve...

Stuck on I-5 southbound near Mount Vernon? Herea s why.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Crews detoured traffic on Interstate 5 for several hours Saturday for a man who was "ranting and raving" on the overpass above the freeway at East Blackburn Road , according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident led to the closure of all southbound lanes at around 5:30 a.m., the department said in a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Mar '17 Plockbeam 2
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16) Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC