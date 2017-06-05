Finding Arguments About Climate Change's Urgency Compelling, Jury...

Finding Arguments About Climate Chang...

Mt. Vernon, WA - June 8, 2017 Today a jury reached a split decision in the landmark trial of "valve turner" Ken Ward on charges of second-degree burglary and sabotage. The charges stem from Ward's October 2016 act of closing the emergency valve on a Kinder Morgan tar sands pipeline near Anacortes, Washington.

