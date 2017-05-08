Skagit County police officers honored...

Skagit County police officers honored for courageous conduct

1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Times

Six officers from Mount Vernon and one from Burlington were chosen by the state attorney general to receive a state Law Enforcement Medal of Honor. "It's to honor those who we've lost in the line of duty - the ones who've made the biggest sacrifice - and the officers who have gone above and beyond in their duties to serve and honor and protect," said Shannon Sessions, director of Safety Sessions, which helped organize this year's event, on Friday.

