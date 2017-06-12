Road rage on I-5 ends up in fistfight...

Road rage on I-5 ends up in fistfight, Burlington man hospitalized

Sunday May 21 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A 34-year-old Burlington man was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital on Saturday morning after an apparent road rage incident that started on Interstate 5. According to Mount Vernon police, the Burlington man and another man both took the Kincaid Street exit and parked at Skagit Bus Station on East Kincaid Street a little before 10 a.m., then engaged in a fist fight. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking into surveillance video at the bus station.

