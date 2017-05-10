In Landmark Climate Activist Trials, Judges Deny Defendants' Requests ...
Mount Vernon, WA - May 11, 2017 In the landmark case of Ken Ward, one of several climate activist facing severe felony charges for shutting the emergency valves on pipelines carrying oil sands, Judge Michael E. Rickert of Skagit County Superior Court in Washington state yesterday for a second time denied the request for a "necessity defense." The necessity defense is an established legal defense in cases where a defendant acted to prevent greater harm.
