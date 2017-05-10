High school students, companies brainstorm recycling ideas

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, MAY 6-8 - In this April 26, 2017 photo, Pepsimen group members fashion prototype products out of repurposed plastic for Lautenbach Industries during an innovation STEM project at Sedro-Woolley High School in Sedro-Woolley, Wash.. In the foreground, Dominik Rico, left, cuts a piece for plastic rope with help from Denisse Lopez, right,.

