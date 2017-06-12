Ecology protects Skagit River fish. Residents, farms struggle without water access
Nearly four years after a state Supreme Court decision affected water rights in rural Skagit County, some farmers and many property owners remain without a reliable source of water. In an effort to address the issue, the state Department of Ecology is considering a variety of options to improve access to water throughout Skagit County, including piping water, trucking water or storing water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|2
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|23
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC