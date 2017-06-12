Ecology protects Skagit River fish. R...

Ecology protects Skagit River fish. Residents, farms struggle without water access

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Nearly four years after a state Supreme Court decision affected water rights in rural Skagit County, some farmers and many property owners remain without a reliable source of water. In an effort to address the issue, the state Department of Ecology is considering a variety of options to improve access to water throughout Skagit County, including piping water, trucking water or storing water.

