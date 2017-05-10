Do you know this man? Hea s suspected of murder in Skagit County
A man suspected of a murder last week south of Mount Vernon remains at large, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office said. Detectives are asking for any information on the whereabouts of Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, suspected of killing 36-year-old Miguel Rene Felix, said sheriff's Detective Theresa Luvera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|2
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|23
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC