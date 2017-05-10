Do you know this man? Hea s suspected...

Do you know this man? Hea s suspected of murder in Skagit County

Tuesday May 9

A man suspected of a murder last week south of Mount Vernon remains at large, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office said. Detectives are asking for any information on the whereabouts of Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, suspected of killing 36-year-old Miguel Rene Felix, said sheriff's Detective Theresa Luvera.

Mount Vernon, WA

