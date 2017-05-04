Did you miss the Skagit Valley Tulip ...

Did you miss the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival? Youa re in luck

Monday May 1 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The overcast weather in April didn't stop visitors from hundreds, and even thousands, of miles away from attending the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. While the festival was scheduled to end Sunday, both Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde will extend their hours for an additional weekend this year, staying open until May 7. At Tulip Town on Saturday, families and friends took to the fields to snap selfies and to take in the rows of varied-colored flowers.

Mount Vernon, WA

