WSU introduces the next step in wheat evolution - Tue, 11 Apr 2017 PST
A new species of wheat that combines the toughness of a common grass with the nutrient-rich qualities of a grain crop was developed by Washington State University scientists and named after one of its pioneer researchers. It's the first new species to be named by wheat breeders at WSU in 122 years of breeding, according to the university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
