WSU introduces the next step in wheat...

WSU introduces the next step in wheat evolution - Tue, 11 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A new species of wheat that combines the toughness of a common grass with the nutrient-rich qualities of a grain crop was developed by Washington State University scientists and named after one of its pioneer researchers. It's the first new species to be named by wheat breeders at WSU in 122 years of breeding, according to the university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Mar 18 Plockbeam 2
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar 18 Plockbeam 23
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16) Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC