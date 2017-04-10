Washington woman accused of hitting officer with her car
The Daily Herald reports 28-year-old Vanessa Cuevas of Mount Vernon was charged with second-degree assault for a Feb. 28 hit-and-run where she hit Everett Police Officer Mark Smith twice with her car. Smith spotted Cuevas in her car, and says she appeared to be preparing to use drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Mar 18
|Plockbeam
|2
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar 18
|Plockbeam
|23
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC