Washington woman accused of hitting officer with her car

The Daily Herald reports 28-year-old Vanessa Cuevas of Mount Vernon was charged with second-degree assault for a Feb. 28 hit-and-run where she hit Everett Police Officer Mark Smith twice with her car. Smith spotted Cuevas in her car, and says she appeared to be preparing to use drugs.

