Trial delayed for Mount Vernon shooting suspects - Fri, 14 Apr 2017 PST
Rivas, 44, and Gonzales, 16, are being tried as co-defendants on charges stemming from a pair of Dec. 15 shootings that wounded Mount Vernon police officer Mike "Mick" McClaughry and another man. Gonzales is being charged as an adult for allegedly shooting a man in the neck in the area of North LaVenture Road in Mount Vernon, court documents state.
