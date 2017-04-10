Ranger Rick celebrates 45 years with Washington State Parks

In this March 20, 2017, photo, retiring assistant park manager at Deception Pass State Park Rick Blank talks to visitor Brianna Lyon, holding her youngest child, Kestrel at West Beach in Washington. Blank has been an employee of Washington State Parks for 45 years and is the longest-tenured ranger in the field, he arrived at Deception Pass in 1990.

