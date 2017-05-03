Police Officer Wounded in the Line of...

Police Officer Wounded in the Line of Duty Finishes His First 5K

Friday Apr 28

On December 15, 2016 Officer Mike McClaughry was shot in the head while investigating a shooting in Mount Vernon, Washington. On April 22 he finished a 5K.

