Documents: Mount Vernon shooting suspect texted mayor

Moments after learning in December that an officer with the Mount Vernon Police Department had been shot, Mayor Jill Boudreau received a text message from the man accused of shooting the officer. The text conversation between Boudreau and 44-year-old Ernesto Rivas, made available Wednesday through a public records request, shows nine messages between the two in the span of about 20 minutes.

