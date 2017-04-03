Documents: Mount Vernon shooting suspect texted mayor
Moments after learning in December that an officer with the Mount Vernon Police Department had been shot, Mayor Jill Boudreau received a text message from the man accused of shooting the officer. The text conversation between Boudreau and 44-year-old Ernesto Rivas, made available Wednesday through a public records request, shows nine messages between the two in the span of about 20 minutes.
