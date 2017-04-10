Another Butt-Stupid ListAnd the REAL "Stealth" Beer Towns

Just today, a list of "Best Beer____" was circulating around the 'net, this one from seattlerefined.com, in which a staff journalism student, whose bio has not one word in it about beer or brewing experience, compiled a post by simply pasting a highly suspect list from something called infogroup.com, which claimed to enumerate America's "Hidden Gem" beer towns. Bluntly put, the entire list is what the English would call " bollocks ".

