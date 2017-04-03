ACLU: Washington not ensuring kids get adequate legal help

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington is suing the state's Office of Public Defense in an effort to get the state to do more to make sure children charged with crimes have good legal help. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Thurston County Superior Court , specifically challenges what the ACLU describes as the agency's failure to protect juvenile defendants in Grays Harbor County on the Pacific coast, but the issues aren't limited to Grays Harbor County, said Emily Chiang , the organization's legal director.

