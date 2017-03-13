Wounded Mount Vernon police officer wants to help community - Sun, 12 Mar 2017 PST
Police officer Mike "Mick" McClaughry was sent on a journey Dec. 15 that took him literally to the brink of death. "Wherever I'm at, whatever I'm doing, I'm going to have a smile on my face," McClaughry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|Adam7875
|17
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC