Skagit sheriff: Estrange husband attacks woman, severs arm
There are 1 comment on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from Monday Mar 13, titled Skagit sheriff: Estrange husband attacks woman, severs arm. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
#1 Thursday Mar 16
My deepest sympathy for you Rhonda, and I have seen a few different sides of this man. One time he is nice and polite, the next time you see him, he could be angry, or hitting on you, very quick temper. He is in some serious need of mental health.
Prayer's for a speedy recovery!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Mar 18
|Plockbeam
|2
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar 18
|Plockbeam
|23
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC