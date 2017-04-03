Man charged with attempted murder in Mount Vernon machete attack
A man accused of attacking his estranged wife and another man with a machete was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted murder. Eric Daniel Woody, 51, was charged in Skagit County Superior Court with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree.
