Guest editorial: Our biometric data s...

Guest editorial: Our biometric data should not be shared

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Here is an exception. An effort in Olympia aims to enact laws that protect the privacy of Washingtonians from the misuse of soon-to-be-released technology that can capture their biometric data - everything from retinal scans, handprints, fingerprints, voice imprints and facial geometry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb 24 Adam7875 17
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Aug '16 whatever floats y... 22
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Jun '16 GEF 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC