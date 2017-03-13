Appeals court delivers defeat to kill...

Appeals court delivers defeat to killer with mental illness

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In the eight years since he killed six people, Isaac Zamora has fought to remain hospitalized for his schizophrenia, even as the legislature In the eight years since he killed six people, Isaac Zamora has fought to remain hospitalized for his schizophrenia, even as the legislature Isaac Zamora appears before Judge Warren Gilbert during Friday's complaint, part of motion for a warrant to keep the suspect in jail. Isaac Zamora appears before Judge Warren Gilbert during Friday's complaint, part of motion for a warrant to keep the suspect in jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb 24 Adam7875 17
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Aug '16 whatever floats y... 22
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Jun '16 GEF 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC