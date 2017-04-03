3 dogs that attacked 7-year-old boy to be euthanized
The Skagit Valley Herald reports the pit bull terriers were seized after the mauling and will be euthanized on Friday. Police say the first grader was hospitalized with extensive wounds to his head and face after the mauling at a babysitter's home.
